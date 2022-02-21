Multan performs best in eradication of malnutrition which exceeded 45 pc in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Monday said that Multan district gained a prominent position in the ongoing malnutrition eradication program in South Punjab.

While chairing a meeting here, the deputy commissioner said that according to the Punjab government's survey, malnutrition in South Punjab has exceeded 45 percent. Similarly, maternal and child health, health of young girls, clean drinking water resources, meat and protein were very low in the region. All indicators of production of protein, fisheries targets and agriculture were in a very dangerous position in the region, he mentioned.

Multi Sector Nutrition Program was the only program in South Punjab which exhibiting special performance in Multan district. The health indicators among newborns, mother and child improved significantly, he stated.

The performance of malnutrition committees were being monitored at tehsil and union council levels on daily basis. The deputy commissioner observed that Assistant Commissioners had been tasked to monitor the programme. Water testing was being enured in all schools for availability of clean drinking facility towards the kids. It would surely help promote health among children, said Aamir Karim.

Likewise, different training programmes were in progress at Basic and Rural Health Centres. In Multan, Multi Sector Nutrition and Livestock Department was monitoring production of meat on daily basis in district Multan. Another scheme had also been approved under which the Punjab food Authority was tasked to check quality of milk and dispose it off in case of any adulteration.