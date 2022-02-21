UrduPoint.com

Multan Performs Best In Eradication Of Malnutrition Which Exceeded 45 Pc In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Multan performs best in eradication of malnutrition which exceeded 45 pc in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Monday said that Multan district gained a prominent position in the ongoing malnutrition eradication program in South Punjab.

While chairing a meeting here, the deputy commissioner said that according to the Punjab government's survey, malnutrition in South Punjab has exceeded 45 percent. Similarly, maternal and child health, health of young girls, clean drinking water resources, meat and protein were very low in the region. All indicators of production of protein, fisheries targets and agriculture were in a very dangerous position in the region, he mentioned.

Multi Sector Nutrition Program was the only program in South Punjab which exhibiting special performance in Multan district. The health indicators among newborns, mother and child improved significantly, he stated.

The performance of malnutrition committees were being monitored at tehsil and union council levels on daily basis. The deputy commissioner observed that Assistant Commissioners had been tasked to monitor the programme. Water testing was being enured in all schools for availability of clean drinking facility towards the kids. It would surely help promote health among children, said Aamir Karim.

Likewise, different training programmes were in progress at Basic and Rural Health Centres. In Multan, Multi Sector Nutrition and Livestock Department was monitoring production of meat on daily basis in district Multan. Another scheme had also been approved under which the Punjab food Authority was tasked to check quality of milk and dispose it off in case of any adulteration.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Agriculture Young Progress All

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Babar Azam opens up about Karachi Kings’s squad

51 minutes ago
 Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good ..

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

1 hour ago
 Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

2 hours ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

3 hours ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>