Multan Places On Hold 24 Revenue Cases In Five Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:08 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Only 24 out of 5,902 revenue cases mostly pertaining to income certificate, domicile, property registry and record examination were put on hold in Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry conducted in past five months across the division, Commissioner office claimed on Saturday.

As per detail available with APP, all aforesaid 24 cases held as pending were belonged to Multan under miscellaneous reasons from October 2020 to February 21.

Earlier, a total of 1084 out of 1108 cases were dispised off in Multan in said time period.

Over 1961 cases were registered and disposed off in Khanewal. About 1570 and 1263 cases were registered in open courts of Vehari and Lodhran respectively on direction of CM Punjab. All of them were resolved without holding objections, it was said.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry would not only solve problems of the people but also increase their confidence on incumbent administrative system.

