Multan Police Arrest 15 Outlaws
Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:50 PM
Multan police arrested 15 criminals and recovered drugs, arms from their possession
According to police, outlaws including five drug pushers, three owners of illegal arms, a gambler and another outlaw involved in illegal business of gas cylinders and petrol agencies.
The police recovered 23 litres wine, two klashnikovs.
The police also recovered 3.11 kilograms of charas, besides stake money from the gambler. The cases have been registered against the outlaws at separate police stations.