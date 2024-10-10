Multan Police Arrest Suspect In Female Teacher's Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, Multan Police Station Shah Shams has apprehended the suspect involved in the murder of a female teacher, Sufura, in Gulzaib Colony. The accused, identified as Aun Ashraf, is a resident of Sahiwal.
According to the police spokesman, Sufura was on her way to school when an unidentified assailant shot her. Chief Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, promptly took notice of the incident and ordered the formation of special teams to trace and arrest the accused.
The police registered case number 2486/24 under section 302 at Shah Shams Police Station and initiated an investigation. Police utilizing all technical resources, successfully traced the suspect involved in the incident.
He added that initial investigations revealed that the accused and the victim's father worked in the same department, with interactions between both families. The accused wanted to marry Sufura, but family clashes ensued, leading to the tragic incident. Further legal action is underway against the arrested accused.
