Multan Police arrest three dacoits, recover cash, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Multan police claimed to have arrested three alleged dacoits and recovered cash and weapons from their possession.

Acting on a tip off, Muzaffarabad police raided a house and arrested three members of Arif gang identified as Arif, Saleem and Suhail.

The police team had also recovered three pistols and Rs 250,000 in cash from their possession.

About 10 cases were registered against the alleged dacoits at different police station.