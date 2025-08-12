Multan police bust 31 criminal gangs, recover loot worth over Rs69 million

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Multan police have arrested 79 members of 31 criminal gangs involved in armed robberies, snatching, burglaries, and vehicle theft, recovering stolen property worth more than Rs69 million.

According to CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, the operations, led by SSP Operations Ahmad Zaneer Cheema, SSP Investigation Haider Ali, and SP Cantt Kainat Azhar, resulted in the recovery of 87 motorcycles, gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles, cash exceeding Rs14.4 million, livestock, and other valuables.

Weapons used in the crimes were also seized.

Separate crackdowns in Cantt, Mumtazabad, and Muzaffarabad circles led to the tracing of 272 cases. Police used mobile applications and modern technology to track suspects, police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The CPO handed over the recovered property to the rightful owners, who expressed gratitude, in front of a gathering of local media. Dogar vowed that operations against criminals would continue until crime is eradicated from the city.