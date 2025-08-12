Open Menu

Multan Police Bust 31 Criminal Gangs, Recover Loot Worth Over Rs69 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Multan police bust 31 criminal gangs, recover loot worth over Rs69 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Multan police have arrested 79 members of 31 criminal gangs involved in armed robberies, snatching, burglaries, and vehicle theft, recovering stolen property worth more than Rs69 million.

According to CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, the operations, led by SSP Operations Ahmad Zaneer Cheema, SSP Investigation Haider Ali, and SP Cantt Kainat Azhar, resulted in the recovery of 87 motorcycles, gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles, cash exceeding Rs14.4 million, livestock, and other valuables.

Weapons used in the crimes were also seized.

Separate crackdowns in Cantt, Mumtazabad, and Muzaffarabad circles led to the tracing of 272 cases. Police used mobile applications and modern technology to track suspects, police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The CPO handed over the recovered property to the rightful owners, who expressed gratitude, in front of a gathering of local media. Dogar vowed that operations against criminals would continue until crime is eradicated from the city.

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in ..

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

26 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

56 minutes ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

1 hour ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

1 hour ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

1 hour ago
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

1 hour ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

2 hours ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

2 hours ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

2 hours ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan