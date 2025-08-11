Multan Police Bust Criminal Gangs, Recover Loot, Drugs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 07:26 PM
In a major crackdown on criminal networks, Multan Police have arrested dozens of suspects from multiple gangs involved in robberies, vehicle theft, and other serious crimes, recovering stolen property worth over Rs 38 million, along with large quantities of narcotics, a police spokesperson said on Monday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In a major crackdown on criminal networks, Multan Police have arrested dozens of suspects from multiple gangs involved in robberies, vehicle theft, and other serious crimes, recovering stolen property worth over Rs 38 million, along with large quantities of narcotics, a police spokesperson said on Monday.
Under the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, special teams were formed under SSP Operations Ahmed Zaneer Cheema, SSP Investigation Haider Ali, and SP City Mehr Muhammad Saeed. The operations, led by DSP New Multan Irshad Hussain along with SHOs from Sital Mari, New Multan, and Budhla Sant, resulted in the arrest of 28 members of nine gangs from the New Multan circle.
Sital Mari Police arrested 11 members of four gangs, recovering property worth over Rs 7.26 million, including one car, seven motorcycles, four mobile phones, 300kg brass radiator tanks, and Rs 582,000 in cash. A total of 43 cases were traced.
New Multan Police apprehended 16 members of four gangs, seizing property worth over Rs 10.66 million, including 15 motorcycles, one pickup van, 10 tolas of gold jewellery, four inverters, and Rs 1.2 million in cash. Fifty-five cases were traced.
Budhla Sant Police captured two members of the ‘Demi Gang’, recovering stolen property worth Rs 650,000, including two motorcycles, one loader rickshaw, silver wire, and Rs 30,000 in cash.
Six cases were traced.
In total, stolen property worth Rs 18.53 million was recovered, including four mobile phones, 24 motorcycles, one car, one pickup van, one loader rickshaw, four inverters, 10 tolas of gold jewellery, and over Rs 1.8 million in cash.
Sital Mari Police seized 24kg of hashish and arrested two suspects, Muhammad Naveed and Asiya Tariq, both with prior criminal records, accused of supplying narcotics across Multan.
Qutbpur Police arrested a notorious drug peddler, Aqib Riaz, recovering 2kg of hashish during patrol in Latifabad Chowk.
Shah Shams Police intercepted Muhammad Waleed, recovering 10kg of hashish. The suspect is a repeat offender and a key figure in a local drug network.
CPO Dogar, in a press conference alongside senior officers, praised the police teams for their professionalism, use of modern technology, and swift tracing of important cases. He said the recovered goods had been returned to their rightful owners, who expressed gratitude to the police.
He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to sustained operations against criminals and narcotics traffickers until these “elements are eradicated from society.”
Recent Stories
UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhab ..
RWMC conducts cleanliness drive in Fauji Colony area
Seminar, photo exhibition held as Independence Day celebrations begin at Mazar-e ..
Speakers stress national unity for progress
DC reviews cleanliness, municipal services
Italian composite manufacturer G&G selects Ras Al Khaimah as its regional base
Royal Marsden Cancer Charity commends Jawaher Al Qasimi’s role in advancing pr ..
Crackdown intensified against substandard meat, adulterated milk
Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Gaza, urges global action: FO Spox
40 milk samples checked in Garhi Habibullah, 4 found adulterated
ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs worth Rs 18.9 million in 11 operations
Chairman CCP briefs finance minister on Competition Challenges in sugar Sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness drive in Fauji Colony area4 minutes ago
-
Seminar, photo exhibition held as Independence Day celebrations begin at Mazar-e-Quaid4 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress national unity for progress4 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, municipal services4 minutes ago
-
Cantonment Board Sargodha (CBS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Makhdoom Arsalan Haider Hashmi cuts ca ..4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown intensified against substandard meat, adulterated milk17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Gaza, urges global action: FO Spox17 minutes ago
-
40 milk samples checked in Garhi Habibullah, 4 found adulterated17 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs worth Rs 18.9 million in 11 operations17 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam for expediting ongoing wor ..1 minute ago
-
Multan police bust criminal gangs, recover loot, drugs1 minute ago
-
Ziauddin College of Education hosts conference “Decolonizing Curriculum for Equity, Ubuntu"1 minute ago