Multan police bust criminal gangs, recover loot, drugs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In a major crackdown on criminal networks, Multan Police have arrested dozens of suspects from multiple gangs involved in robberies, vehicle theft, and other serious crimes, recovering stolen property worth over Rs 38 million, along with large quantities of narcotics, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

Under the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, special teams were formed under SSP Operations Ahmed Zaneer Cheema, SSP Investigation Haider Ali, and SP City Mehr Muhammad Saeed. The operations, led by DSP New Multan Irshad Hussain along with SHOs from Sital Mari, New Multan, and Budhla Sant, resulted in the arrest of 28 members of nine gangs from the New Multan circle.

Sital Mari Police arrested 11 members of four gangs, recovering property worth over Rs 7.26 million, including one car, seven motorcycles, four mobile phones, 300kg brass radiator tanks, and Rs 582,000 in cash. A total of 43 cases were traced.

New Multan Police apprehended 16 members of four gangs, seizing property worth over Rs 10.66 million, including 15 motorcycles, one pickup van, 10 tolas of gold jewellery, four inverters, and Rs 1.2 million in cash. Fifty-five cases were traced.

Budhla Sant Police captured two members of the ‘Demi Gang’, recovering stolen property worth Rs 650,000, including two motorcycles, one loader rickshaw, silver wire, and Rs 30,000 in cash.

Six cases were traced.

In total, stolen property worth Rs 18.53 million was recovered, including four mobile phones, 24 motorcycles, one car, one pickup van, one loader rickshaw, four inverters, 10 tolas of gold jewellery, and over Rs 1.8 million in cash.

Sital Mari Police seized 24kg of hashish and arrested two suspects, Muhammad Naveed and Asiya Tariq, both with prior criminal records, accused of supplying narcotics across Multan.

Qutbpur Police arrested a notorious drug peddler, Aqib Riaz, recovering 2kg of hashish during patrol in Latifabad Chowk.

Shah Shams Police intercepted Muhammad Waleed, recovering 10kg of hashish. The suspect is a repeat offender and a key figure in a local drug network.

CPO Dogar, in a press conference alongside senior officers, praised the police teams for their professionalism, use of modern technology, and swift tracing of important cases. He said the recovered goods had been returned to their rightful owners, who expressed gratitude to the police.

He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to sustained operations against criminals and narcotics traffickers until these “elements are eradicated from society.”