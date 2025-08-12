Multan Police Bust ‘Guggar Gang’, Recover Over Rs0.6m Stolen Property
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 11:31 PM
Police in Budhla Sant have arrested two members of the notorious “Guggar Gang” involved in multiple robbery and motorcycle theft cases, recovering stolen property worth over Rs 600,000
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Police in Budhla Sant have arrested two members of the notorious “Guggar Gang” involved in multiple robbery and motorcycle theft cases, recovering stolen property worth over Rs 600,000.
The arrested suspects, identified as Aashiq, son of Allah Bakhsh, and Allah Rakha, were wanted in several incidents of robbery and motorcycle theft. The recovered items include a motorcycle, 15 maunds of stolen tree wood, two goats, and more than Rs 62,000 in cash.
During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in 14 separate cases of robbery and motorcycle theft.
Acting on the directives of CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, the operation was led by DSP New Multan Irshad Hussain under the supervision of SHO Budhla Sant Kashif Ali, with police teams employing modern technology and professional expertise to apprehend the suspects.
The recovered property has been returned to the rightful owners, who lauded the police’s efforts and expressed their gratitude. The spokesman for Multan Police said that this achievement is part of the ongoing anti-crime campaign, with more operations to follow.
