Multan police conduct flag march

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The police conducted a flag march across the city on Saturday.

The march was led by City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar

and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari.

Personnel from Traffic Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, and Muhafiz Squad also joined

the march.

The flag march commenced from Police Lines and passed through MDA Chowk, Razaabad

Chowk, Suraj Miani UBL Chowk, Pul Wasil, Chungi No 1, High Court Chowk, Khan Plaza, Imperial

Chowk, Mall Plaza Chowk, Gillani Flyover, Double Phatak Chowk, Wilayatabad, Timber Market, Central Jail, Mumtazabad, BCG Chowk, Vehari Chowk, Qaddafi Chowk, Rasheedabad, Chungi No. 09, Khayam

Cinema Chowk, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, and Kacheri Chowk and concluded

at Police Lines Multan.