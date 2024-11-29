Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars

Multan Police have taken a commendable step towards the social and economic rehabilitation of financially challenged women by establishing the Rehabilitation Center for Female Beggars with an aim to empower these women by providing them with vocational training and enabling them to lead dignified, self-reliant lives within society

The center was inaugurated by City Police Officer (CPO), Sadiq Ali Dogar on Friday, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu. The ceremony was also attended by notable officials including SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, SP Gulgasht Saifullah, ASP New Multan Dr. Anum Tajammul, ASP Cantt Halar Chandio, DSP Rao Tariq Pervez, DSP Headquarters Syed Ali Jafar, DSP Mamoon Ali and other police officers.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar described the center as a unique platform designed to equip women with valuable skills that will help them achieve self-sufficiency and secure honorable livelihoods.

He emphasized that such initiatives not only uplift female beggars but also enhance their social standing.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by members of the business community, industrialists, and social figures, who praised the Multan Police's efforts. They commended the initiative as a transformative step towards the welfare of women, contributing significantly to their economic empowerment.

During the event, a commitment was made to launch additional projects for the rehabilitation and training of women. CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar expressed hope that the Rehabilitation Center for Female Beggars would serve as a milestone in improving the welfare and stability of women in the region.