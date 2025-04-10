Multan Police finalise security plan for PSL

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Multan Police have issued an extensive security plan to ensure foolproof arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to be held at the iconic Multan Cricket Stadium.

As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, over 8,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order and provide impenetrable security throughout the tournament. The PSL kicks off on April 11 in Rawalpindi, while Multan will host its first match on April 22.

As per the security plan, the CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar will personally oversee all security operations, while SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan will supervise the deployment of police personnel across all strategic locations.

In addition to Multan Police, officers from Traffic Police, Elite Force, Pakistan Army, Rangers, Special Branch and other law enforcement agencies will be stationed at the stadium, Multan Airport, designated routes, parking zones, hotels, and other key areas.

On the other hand, large-scale search operations were currently under way in and around all critical points to ensure a secure environment ahead of the event. Highly trained commandos, including female personnel equipped with advanced weaponry, will conduct constant patrolling around the stadium to swiftly respond to any emergency.

To streamline public movement, parking for spectators will be arranged at Fatima Jinnah Town, from where fans will be transported to the stadium via a special shuttle bus service, officials sources said.

Strict spectator guidelines have also been issued by the police in which the fans were urged to carry their original CNICs for identification. The following items were strictly prohibited inside the stadium including firearms, toy guns, explosives, fireworks, cigarettes, matches, lighters, sharp objects (such as knives), and any metallic or wooden items.

Posters or placards containing offensive, obscene, or discriminatory language, particularly those based on religion or ethnicity aspects will not be allowed.

Throwing objects at players, the ground, or fellow spectators was strictly prohibited, and the use of drones in or around the stadium is completely banned, police said in guidelines issued for the cricket lovers.

With a robust and coordinated strategy in place, Multan Police reaffirms its dedication to ensuring a safe, enjoyable and incident-free cricketing experience for all.