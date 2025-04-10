Multan Police Finalise Security Plan For PSL
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:57 PM
The Multan Police have issued an extensive security plan to ensure foolproof arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to be held at the iconic Multan Cricket Stadium
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Multan Police have issued an extensive security plan to ensure foolproof arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to be held at the iconic Multan Cricket Stadium.
As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, over 8,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order and provide impenetrable security throughout the tournament. The PSL kicks off on April 11 in Rawalpindi, while Multan will host its first match on April 22.
As per the security plan, the CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar will personally oversee all security operations, while SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan will supervise the deployment of police personnel across all strategic locations.
In addition to Multan Police, officers from Traffic Police, Elite Force, Pakistan Army, Rangers, Special Branch and other law enforcement agencies will be stationed at the stadium, Multan Airport, designated routes, parking zones, hotels, and other key areas.
On the other hand, large-scale search operations were currently under way in and around all critical points to ensure a secure environment ahead of the event. Highly trained commandos, including female personnel equipped with advanced weaponry, will conduct constant patrolling around the stadium to swiftly respond to any emergency.
To streamline public movement, parking for spectators will be arranged at Fatima Jinnah Town, from where fans will be transported to the stadium via a special shuttle bus service, officials sources said.
Strict spectator guidelines have also been issued by the police in which the fans were urged to carry their original CNICs for identification. The following items were strictly prohibited inside the stadium including firearms, toy guns, explosives, fireworks, cigarettes, matches, lighters, sharp objects (such as knives), and any metallic or wooden items.
Posters or placards containing offensive, obscene, or discriminatory language, particularly those based on religion or ethnicity aspects will not be allowed.
Throwing objects at players, the ground, or fellow spectators was strictly prohibited, and the use of drones in or around the stadium is completely banned, police said in guidelines issued for the cricket lovers.
With a robust and coordinated strategy in place, Multan Police reaffirms its dedication to ensuring a safe, enjoyable and incident-free cricketing experience for all.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight13 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package13 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik23 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP23 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured23 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan23 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad23 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners23 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar23 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide33 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday33 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics33 minutes ago