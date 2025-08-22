Open Menu

Multan Police Host Luncheon To Honor Families Of Martyrs

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 08:42 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, has said that police martyrs are the pride of the force and their families will always remain in the department’s care

In this connection, Multan police organized a luncheon for the families of martyrs at a local hotel on Thursday under the leadership of CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar. SSP Operations Multan Ahmed Zunair Cheema, SSP Investigation Haider Ali, DSP Headquarters, and the In-charge Welfare branch also attended the event.

On their arrival, the families were warmly received by the police officials with floral petals and bouquets.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Dogar along with senior police officers reiterated that the doors of their offices are always open for the heirs of martyrs and assured them of full support in any matter of concern.

“Punjab Police is a force of martyrs and will never forget their supreme sacrifices. The families of martyrs are like our own families, and we stand with them in every joy and sorrow,” CPO Dogar emphasized.

The families expressed gratitude to the police leadership for remembering their loved ones and offered prayers for the force. Later, gifts were also distributed among the children of the martyrs.

