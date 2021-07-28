UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Police Opens Recruitment Under Family Claim Criteria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:02 PM

Multan police opens recruitment under family claim criteria

Multan police on Wednesday began recruitment of sons and daughters of police officials retired on medical grounds or died while in service under family claim

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Multan police on Wednesday began recruitment of sons and daughters of police officials retired on medical grounds or died while in service under family claim.

Exactly 124 candidates including four females joined the recruitment process ordered by CPO Multan Munir Masud Marth in the light of instructions from Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani.

SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem, the head of selection committee, said that the eligible candidates would be recruited as constables, junior clerks and against vacant grade-4 posts.

She said that transparency was being maintained throughout different stages of recruitment. She added that recruitment of sons and daughters of retired or deceased police employees showed police department was giving priority to welfare of employees and their families.

She added that on merit recruitment under family claim criteria was the right of employees' families.

DSP headquarters Namreen Munir was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Died Family From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Talks Between US, Russian Diplomats in Geneva 'Pro ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest gang involved in theft, burgla ..

21 minutes ago

Muharram-ul-Haram security arrangements reviewed

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of local govern ..

4 minutes ago

Haleem vows to expose PPP leader's corruption

4 minutes ago

Most Americans Back Holding Olympics During Pandem ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.