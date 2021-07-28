Multan police opens recruitment under family claim criteria

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Multan police on Wednesday began recruitment of sons and daughters of police officials retired on medical grounds or died while in service under family claim.

Exactly 124 candidates including four females joined the recruitment process ordered by CPO Multan Munir Masud Marth in the light of instructions from Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani.

SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem, the head of selection committee, said that the eligible candidates would be recruited as constables, junior clerks and against vacant grade-4 posts.

She said that transparency was being maintained throughout different stages of recruitment. She added that recruitment of sons and daughters of retired or deceased police employees showed police department was giving priority to welfare of employees and their families.

She added that on merit recruitment under family claim criteria was the right of employees' families.

DSP headquarters Namreen Munir was also present on the occasion.