Multan Police Reunite Missing Children With Their Families

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Multan police reunite missing children with their families

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Multan police successfully located a minor and a teenager after they had gone missing and reunited them with their respective families on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that New Multan police had spotted a 7-year-old child Mujahid s/o Muhammad Qasim at a factory after it emerged that he was unable to find his home.

SHO Shafiq Ahmad said police quizzed the child, located his address and handed him over to his parents.

At Qadir Pur Raan, police launched search for a teenager Saqib Ali (15/16) after his parents reported that he was missing. The teenager was located in the shortest possible time and handed over to his parents, SHO Muhammad Ramzan said. Parents have expressed their gratitude and praised Multan police for its swift response, the spokesman said.

