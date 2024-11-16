Multan Police Seize Over 10kg Hashish
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Under the directives of CPO Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, Chehlek police station achieved a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against narcotics. The operation led to the arrest of a suspect, Dilshad, and the recovery of over 10 kilograms of hashish.
Initially, during the raid, police recovered 500 grams of hashish from the suspect. However, further interrogation revealed crucial information that enabled the police to raid his hideout, resulting in the seizure of an additional 10 kilograms of hashish.
The suspect, Dilshad, is an offender with a history of involvement in drug-related cases. During questioning, he admitted to supplying narcotics in the court premises and providing drugs to individuals attending their hearings.
The operation was executed under the supervision of SSP Investigation Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf and SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed.
It was led by SDPO Cantt Gul Sher and DSP Headquarters Syed Ali Jafar, with SHO Chehlek Police Station Muhammad Irfan Hashmi heading a professional team comprising Sub-Inspector Farhat Hussain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Lal Khan, and other officers.
SSP Operations Multan Kamran Amir Khan lauded the team's efforts, emphasizing that drug dealers are societal enemies and reiterated the police's commitment to eradicating this menace. He assured that the anti-narcotics crackdown would persist until the community is entirely free from this curse.
The police operation has received widespread appreciation from the public, who expressed confidence in the force's dedication to ensuring a safer society. A case has been registered against the arrested suspect, and further legal proceedings are underway.
Recent Stories
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan unveils first National Carbon Market Policy to attract green investment1 minute ago
-
10 kilns razed for causing smog2 minutes ago
-
Key commander among three terrorists arrested in Hangu: DPO2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor inaugurates development projects worth Rs 230m in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack on checkpoint in Kalat2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife dept recovers rare turtle12 minutes ago
-
25 trucks compounded for violating anti-smog laws12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes face masks to citizens12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for calling APC on law & order situation in province12 minutes ago
-
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air quality20 minutes ago
-
One injured in house fire22 minutes ago
-
India can't keep Kashmiris as slave by force for further long time, says PPP AJK President22 minutes ago