Multan police seize over 10kg hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Under the directives of CPO Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, Chehlek police station achieved a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against narcotics. The operation led to the arrest of a suspect, Dilshad, and the recovery of over 10 kilograms of hashish.

Initially, during the raid, police recovered 500 grams of hashish from the suspect. However, further interrogation revealed crucial information that enabled the police to raid his hideout, resulting in the seizure of an additional 10 kilograms of hashish.

The suspect, Dilshad, is an offender with a history of involvement in drug-related cases. During questioning, he admitted to supplying narcotics in the court premises and providing drugs to individuals attending their hearings.

The operation was executed under the supervision of SSP Investigation Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf and SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed.

It was led by SDPO Cantt Gul Sher and DSP Headquarters Syed Ali Jafar, with SHO Chehlek Police Station Muhammad Irfan Hashmi heading a professional team comprising Sub-Inspector Farhat Hussain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Lal Khan, and other officers.

SSP Operations Multan Kamran Amir Khan lauded the team's efforts, emphasizing that drug dealers are societal enemies and reiterated the police's commitment to eradicating this menace. He assured that the anti-narcotics crackdown would persist until the community is entirely free from this curse.

The police operation has received widespread appreciation from the public, who expressed confidence in the force's dedication to ensuring a safer society. A case has been registered against the arrested suspect, and further legal proceedings are underway.