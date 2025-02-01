Open Menu

Multan Police Seizes Massive Drug Cache, Three Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Multan Police seizes massive drug cache, three arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Multan's Muzaffarabad Police Station

successfully thwarted a large-scale drug supply operation by recovering 12 kilograms of

charas and 3 kilograms of heroin from three drug peddlers.

Acting on a tip-off, the Muzaffarabad police, under the guidance of CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, intercepted the drug traffickers. The accused had been identified as Muhammad Nazir, Karim Ullah, and Farhan.

During the investigation, Muhammad Nazir revealed that he procured the cannabis from Karim Ullah of Quetta,

while Farhan was involved in its distribution.

The successful operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed and DSP Muzaffarabad Bashir Ahmed Haraj, with SHO Muzaffarabad Ramzan Gul leading the team.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar commended the police team for their outstanding performance, reiterating the police's commitment to eradicating the menace of drugs from the city. He emphasized the detrimental impact of drug abuse on society and vowed to continue the relentless pursuit of drug traffickers.

