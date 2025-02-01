Multan Police Seizes Massive Drug Cache, Three Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Multan's Muzaffarabad Police Station
successfully thwarted a large-scale drug supply operation by recovering 12 kilograms of
charas and 3 kilograms of heroin from three drug peddlers.
Acting on a tip-off, the Muzaffarabad police, under the guidance of CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, intercepted the drug traffickers. The accused had been identified as Muhammad Nazir, Karim Ullah, and Farhan.
During the investigation, Muhammad Nazir revealed that he procured the cannabis from Karim Ullah of Quetta,
while Farhan was involved in its distribution.
The successful operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed and DSP Muzaffarabad Bashir Ahmed Haraj, with SHO Muzaffarabad Ramzan Gul leading the team.
CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar commended the police team for their outstanding performance, reiterating the police's commitment to eradicating the menace of drugs from the city. He emphasized the detrimental impact of drug abuse on society and vowed to continue the relentless pursuit of drug traffickers.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drug traffickers held6 minutes ago
-
Multan Police seizes massive drug cache, three arrested6 minutes ago
-
Kohyar Domki condemns terrorist attack in Qalat, expresses condolence over martyrdom of security per ..15 minutes ago
-
Ali Hassan Zehri condemns terrorist attack, praises security forces for successful clearance operati ..15 minutes ago
-
IBCC & AKU-EB successfully conclude 3-day capacity building workshop for Punjab exam boards16 minutes ago
-
Ghotki Police Launch Massive Operation Against Notorious Dacoits16 minutes ago
-
AJK Health department committed to delivering quality healthcare to doorsteps26 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Education departments ensures timely distribution of textbooks for academic year 202536 minutes ago
-
Minister vows crackdown on quacks36 minutes ago
-
Ayaz strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kalat45 minutes ago
-
Climate action network for concerted efforts to tackle water shortage in Sindh45 minutes ago
-
Dyeing factory gutted56 minutes ago