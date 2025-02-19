Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two suspects

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Saddar Shujaabad Police have successfully solved a nine-month-old blind murder case, apprehending two suspects using modern technology and professional investigative techniques. Shockingly, the culprits turned out to be the victim’s close friend and a relative.

According to police sources, on April 20, 2024, 19-year-old Haji Muhammad, son of Allah Yar, was shot dead in the Chah Malan Wala area of Shujaabad. The incident came to light when the victim’s brother, Muhammad Ramzan, returned from a wedding in Multan and found Haji Muhammad missing. A subsequent search led to the discovery of his body with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Upon receiving the report, senior police officers, along with forensic experts, arrived at the scene and collected all available evidence. A case (FIR No. 248/24) was registered under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Saddar Shujaabad Police Station.

Following directives from City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, a special investigation team was constituted under the supervision of SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf. The team, led by SP Saddar Division Shamsuddin and assisted by DSP Shujaabad Mehar Waseem Sial, SHO Abdul Rauf Lothar, and Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Muhammad Waqas, employed modern forensic tools and intelligence-based methods to track down the suspects.

After months of relentless efforts, the police arrested Muhammad Nauman, son of Muhammad Amir, and Abu Bakar alias "Shukra.

" Initial interrogations revealed that the duo had meticulously planned the murder over a financial dispute.

Investigations uncovered that Haji Muhammad had recently sold inherited land, receiving Rs. 1 million in cash. The accused, driven by greed, sought to seize the amount. On the night of the incident, they lured the victim out of his house, engaged in a minor altercation, and shot him at point-blank range.

To mislead investigators, the suspects attempted to stage the crime as a suicide, disposing of the body near the victim’s residence, wiping fingerprints off the weapon, and erasing other evidence. In a chilling twist, both accused even attended the victim’s funeral before going into hiding.

Addressing a press conference, CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar lauded the police teams for solving the blind murder case, describing it as a significant breakthrough.

"This was a complex case, but our officers demonstrated exceptional professionalism and perseverance. Through modern investigative methods, we successfully traced and apprehended the culprits," he remarked.

He further reaffirmed Multan Police’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, pledging continued efforts to bring criminals to justice.

The arrests mark a significant success for law enforcement agencies, reinforcing their resolve to combat crime through technology-driven policing. With the accused now in custody, authorities have assured that they will face legal proceedings to ensure justice for the victim’s family.