UrduPoint.com

Multan Police Striving To Provide Justice To Public; RPO

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 07:12 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary Saturday said that Multan region police was striving to provide justice to public on merit for which all resources were being utilized.

He remarked these views while hearing the problems of the citizens from Multan region including Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran and issued orders to resolve them.

He further said that justice was being provided to the masses who come to the police stations across the region on merit basis.

He urged the masses to refrain from giving false applications so as not to waste the police's time, adding that providing justice to the people was the prime duty of the police.

