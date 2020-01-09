UrduPoint.com
Multan Prepares For Clean And Green Index Contest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:47 PM

The district administration has started checking sources of clean drinking water supply on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak as part of preparations for participation in Clean and Green Pakistan Index contest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has started checking sources of clean drinking water supply on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak as part of preparations for participation in Clean and Green Pakistan Index contest.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Akhlaq Ahmad checked 10 tube-wells and water filtration plants, being run by the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), says an official release issued here on Thursday.

All water supply sources were found functional while water tanks were undergoing chlorination process.

Rana Akhlaq ordered officials concerned to get the leaked water tanks repaired at the earliest, adding that plugging wastage of water was a responsibility of the administration.

He said that panaflex of clean and green Pakistan be installed on all tube-wells and filtration plants and standard of their cleanliness be maintained.

The ADC HQ said that water filtration plants, being run by the education Department, Public Health Engineering, and tehsil councils would also undergo checking soon.

