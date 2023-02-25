Multan press club elections to be held on Sunday

UrduPoint.com

The annual elections of Multan Press Club (MPC) would be held on February 26 (Sunday) and all arrangments in that regard have been finalised

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The annual elections of Multan Press Club (MPC) would be held on February 26 (Sunday) and all arrangments in that regard have been finalised.

According to the MPC's election committee, Chairman Zafar Aheer and members Jamshaid Rizwani, Fazeel Sahoo and Tasir Subhani Gujjar, the final list of candidates has been released as there would be competition between the candidates for a total of 21 slots including president and general secretary. Three candidates for presidentship were Shakeel Anjum, Khalid Mahmood Khakhi and Arshad Malik.

Khalid Chaudhry, Nauman Khan Babar and Malik Amir Arabi for vice presdient.

Likewise, Nisar Awan and Malik Fareed for the general secretary slot, Rao Muhammad Asif, Ayaz Ali Sheikh and Sajid Shakeel for the two slots of joint secretary, while for finance secretary, Farhan Anjum Malghani and Waseem Khan Babar are constesting.

Similarly, 19 candidates were contesting for the 14 posts of executive members, including Aslam Javed, Mehtab Haider, Adeel Khichi, Ijaz Tareen, Azam Jahangir, Rafiq Qureshi, Khawaja Ashraf, Sharif Joya, Mumtaz Khan Niazi, Salman Qureshi, Wasim Nasir Bobak, Humira Shafiq, Adnan Khan, Ahmed Kashif, Tariq Ismail, Haider Abbas Naqvi, Nawaz Bhatti, Abdullah Tariq Sahu and Yasir Bhatti.

A presidential candidate, Khalid Mehmood Khakhi, has submitted an application to the election committee to withdraw from the elections on the last day.

According to the code of conduct issued by the committee, no voter would be allowed to carry a mobile phone in the polling booth and the entry of outsiders will also be prohibited in the polling limits. Polling will be held from 9 am to 5 pm at Multan Press Club.

