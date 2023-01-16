UrduPoint.com

Multan Press Club (MPC) President Shakeel Anjum Calls On Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Multan Press Club (MPC) President Shakeel Anjum called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Press Club (MPC) President Shakeel Anjum called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office, here on Monday.

The MPC president presented the summary prepared by Multan Development Authority for journalist colony phase-2 to the chief minister.

The CM issued instructions to the secretary Housing Punjab over telephone and said that the process should be completed as soon as possible and sent to the Chief Minister's Office for approval. The welfare of the journalist community was a priority, he said. "We have also established residential colonies for journalists in the past and the welfare of journalists of south Punjab is my priority," the CM added.

