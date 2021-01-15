Multan Press Club thanks CM Buzdar for resolving plots transfer issue

President Multan Press Club Shakil Anjum has thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for resolving the issue of plots transfer in Multan Journalists Colony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :President Multan Press Club Shakil Anjum has thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for resolving the issue of plots transfer in Multan Journalists Colony.

The journalists' community of Multan has also thanked the chief minister for resolving the matter, said a handout issued here.

Shakil Anjum said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has always taken keen interest in resolving the problems of the journalist community.

Usman Buzdar by resolving the transfer problem of plots has won the hearts of the community, he added.