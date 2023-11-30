Open Menu

Multan Project To Complete Soon:CPO Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Multan project to complete soon:CPO Multan

City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Mansoorul Haq Rana said on Thursday that Safe City Project for big cities in the province was being executed incorporating smart adjustments that reduced its cost by around 80 per cent adding that the Multan project was also under execution and would be completed soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Mansoorul Haq Rana said on Thursday that Safe City Project for big cities in the province was being executed incorporating smart adjustments that reduced its cost by around 80 per cent adding that the Multan project was also under execution and would be completed soon.

During an informal meeting with heads of print and electronic media houses in Multan, he said that a safe city initiative for minute monitoring of big cities was essential to control street crimes and would be helpful in resolving cases. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Managing Director Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Muhammad Ahsan Younis were taking special interest in the project.

He said that the smart initiatives being undertaken included in-house software development adding that earlier a technology company software was being used and that software cost was almost 60 per cent of the total project cost. Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) was developing its own software that would run in an integrated way across the major cities.

He said that some other adjustments in the project reduced its cost further which would make the smart monitoring facility available at much lower cost. He said that earlier, it was planned to install cameras at 300 sites but it has been decided that initially it would be made functional at 150 sites and later would be expanded to cover the whole city.

Related Topics

Multan Police Technology Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Company Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, divis ..

Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, division

2 minutes ago
 Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

5 minutes ago
 Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says ..

Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says Naqvi

5 minutes ago
 35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held ..

35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held in Dec: Zulfiqar Butt

5 minutes ago
 Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without procee ..

Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without proceedings

5 minutes ago
 Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

5 minutes ago
Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up with ..

Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up without any break: Water level gra ..

5 minutes ago
 Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

5 minutes ago
 Planning Minister reviews progress on water resour ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on water resource, National Water Policy

5 minutes ago
 102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 m ..

102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 million

5 minutes ago
 DG PCRWR for tech innovation to overcome water res ..

DG PCRWR for tech innovation to overcome water resources management challenges

5 minutes ago
 Women University Multan (WUM) 6th convocation to b ..

Women University Multan (WUM) 6th convocation to be held on Dec 4

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan