Multan qualifies for semi-final in Girls volleyball championship

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan team qualified for Semi-final by defeating Rajanpur team in Deputy Commissioner South Punjab Girls Volleyball Championship.

The event was being played in Rahim Yar Khan district.

Multan team's captain Komal Iqbal, Ayesha Rehman and Tahira performed well in winning the game.

District sports Officer Adnan Naeem congratulated the team officials and hoped that the Multan team will win the championship title through hard work.

Multan team will play its semi-final match against Bahawalpur tomorrow.