UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Qualifies For Semi-final In Girls Volleyball Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Multan qualifies for semi-final in Girls volleyball championship

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan team qualified for Semi-final by defeating Rajanpur team in Deputy Commissioner South Punjab Girls Volleyball Championship.

The event was being played in Rahim Yar Khan district.

Multan team's captain Komal Iqbal, Ayesha Rehman and Tahira performed well in winning the game.

District sports Officer Adnan Naeem congratulated the team officials and hoped that the Multan team will win the championship title through hard work.

Multan team will play its semi-final match against Bahawalpur tomorrow.

Related Topics

Multan Sports Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Rajanpur Event

Recent Stories

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

6 minutes ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

12 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

12 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

13 minutes ago

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture ..

14 minutes ago

Action against violators of corona SOPs in faisala ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.