Multan Radio to air 'Independence Day Mushaira' on national hookup on Aug 14 morning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Radio was all set to air on national hookup on an independence Day Mushaira for listeners throughout the country on 74th independence day, Aug 14, 2020 morning.

The Mushaira titled 'Chand Meri Zameen Phool Mera Watan' wasrecorded at PBC Multan on Aug 10 evening where noted poets from across South Punjab assembled and recited their poetry glorifying the national heroes and the importance of independence this country achieved in 1947 on 14th day of August.

Station Director Kausar Samreen said, she was highly indebted to DG PBC Ambreen Jan, and director programmes Khalida Nuzhat for allowing Multan Mushaira 2020 to be aired on the national hookup on Aug 14, 2020.

She also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for pursuing a policy and initiatives bringing southern Punjab under the spotlight with a view to end the sense of deprivation among the people of this area.

It was not the first time that Multan Radio Independence Day Mushaira would go on air on the national hookup in Aug 2020,however, most of the time the Mushaira arranged at big cities used to be aired as part of independence day celebrations.

Educationist and poet Prof. Anwar Jamal presided the event while award winning poet who introduced Japanese genre of poetry 'Haiku' in Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amin, and poetess and first female journalist of Multan Naushaba Nargis graced the occasion as special guests.

Poet Raziuddin Razi conducted the event while Qamar Raza Shahzad, Mustehsan Khayal, Dr. Maqbool Gilani, Tehsin Ghani,Nasir Bashir, Saima Naureen Bukhar, Ashar Hassan Kamran, Dr.Shahzada Waheed, and Tania Saleem Abidi recited their poems to pay tribute to the national heroes including those who lost their lives while helping the country fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic. Producer Qamar Hashmi, executive producer Jafar Baloch, programme manager Riaz Mailsi and others were also present.

Mushaira would be aired at 09:10 am on Aug 14 morning, to be heard throughout the country.