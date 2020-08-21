UrduPoint.com
Multan Radio To Name Studio After Surayya Multanikar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:35 PM

Multan Radio to name studio after Surayya Multanikar

A studio at Multan Radio would soon be named after famous vocalist Surayya Multanikar in recognition of her services

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A studio at Multan Radio would soon be named after famous vocalist Surayya Multanikar in recognition of her services.

Multan Radio Station Director Kausar Samreen said this during a visit to the vocalist along with a team to record her interview for radio programme 'Mukalma'.

Kausar Samreen said that Madam Surayya Multanikar remained associated with Multan Radio since its establishment and recorded many songs that brought her fame.

During her interview, Surayya Multanikar said she started her career from Lahore Radio at the age of fifteen and sang mostly classical. Later, she also performed from Radio Karachi, Dhaka and other stations. In addition to classical singing, she also sang Ghazals and Kafis, she added.

Surayya Multanikar said that she started learning music from an expert (Ustaad) at the age of just seven and then moved on with her career under guidance of her teacher who was skilful in playing a traditional music instrument, Sarangi.

She said, she also played role for establishment of Radio station in Multan and that was what makes her relation with Multan Radio special.

She also admired her association with Multan which she described as city of saints, and an abode to peace loving people.

She said that other vocalists from Multan including Iqbal Bano and Naheed Akhtar also earned fame and respect.

Surayya Multanikar also recalled Pakistan leaders including General Ayub Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and others who patronaged music and encouraged singers.

Surayya Multanikar said that younger generation was now taking interest in music and many good voices are being heard today.

Her daughter Rahat Multanikar and Multan Radio programme manager Riaz Mailsi recounted and commended Suirayya Multanikar's contributions on the occasion.

Senior journalist Raziuddin Razi and programme producer Qamar Hashmi then recorded the interview of the vocalist.

Kausar Samreen presented a bouquet and prayed for her good health.

