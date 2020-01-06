Multan Railway seeks proposals from Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to make meena bazaar a success

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways (PR) Shoaib Adil called on MCCI president Sheikh Fazal Elahi to seek chamber cooperation for organizing meena bazaar in next month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways (PR) Shoaib Adil called on MCCI president Sheikh Fazal Elahi to seek chamber cooperation for organizing meena bazaar in next month.

During the meeting, Sohaib Adil sought proposals from Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to make the bazaar a success.

He asked MCCI to extend cooperation for inviting companies to install its stalls in meena bazaar to be set up in railway club in February.

The DS stated that PR would strengthen the relations with MCCI in future for which a meeting would be held after six months to review the steps in this regard.

MCCI president Sheikh Fazal Elahi recommended that PR should entertain public through this meena bazaar by holding magic show and other entertaining programmes.

He said that an active organizing committee should be constituted for making the bazaar a success.

He said it should not be organized for more than ten days, adding that the trains between Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad-Multan should run on stipulated time so that the business community could benefit from it.

Khawaja Fazal and Aurangzaib Alamgir were present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, DS Multan also spoke to DIG prisons Multan range to invite inmates for setting up stalls in meena bazaar.