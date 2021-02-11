Multan railways freight income increases remarkably by following new strategy: DS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Railways income being generated through freight trains locally increased up to greater extent as compared to rest of railways divisions by pursuing novel strategy of incumbent Railways Minister, Divisional Superintendent Naveed Mubasher said on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said we had started running freight trains loaded with sugar canes after 30-year long interval. Earlier, we just had put focus on transportation of petroleum products to requisite places, he stated.

He said that 1080 tons sugar canes were taken away to Kaloor Kot here from Kot Addu.

It had led to earn Rs 718, 500 in the wake of fare income.

Such kind of transportation was initiated after three decades on basis of the minister's direction aimed at bringing the department on smooth track, he said.

Naveed Mubasher also credited the local division with running of special trains loaded with diesel from Mahmood Kot to Chuk Pirana and other new stations after long time span of 41 years. It wouldn't break up anymore in future, he said.

He said transportation of sugar canes as well as petroleum products would also help to bring down road accidents to the remarkable level.