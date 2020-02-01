Multan Railways set to repair 45 more servant quarters

The Pakistan Railways Multan Division is set to repair 45 residential quarters of lower grade employees with a cost of Rs 12 million, an official sources said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Multan Division is set to repair 45 residential quarters of lower grade employees with a cost of Rs 12 million, an official sources said on Saturday.

Initially, residences of class three and four were shortlisted after a brief survey, it was said.

Divisional Executive Engineer Railways Abid Razzaq said that a number of servant quarters were in dire need of repair.

He said that over 3,500 official residences across Multan division needed repair. He said that Multan was the largest division of Pakistan Railways in which official residences had been divided into A, B and C categories keeping in view their condition, with the A category in urgent need of repair.

He said all quarters were being repaired in accordance with a merit list for the last five years. He said that after the current repair, the total number of repaired quarters would reach 960.