Multan Receives 29,285 Applications For Kissan Cards
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Kissan Cards initiated by the Punjab government attracted a significant farmers
as a total of 29,285 applications had been received in the division.
The official sources from the agricultural secretariat, Southern Punjab, said 19,665
applications had been received from Multan, 25,812 from Khanewal, 25,169 from Lodhran
and 32,595 from Vehari till date.
They said said 5,388 cards were distributed already in Multan, 7,081 in Lodhran, 8,347
in Khanewal and 8,469 in Vehari.
The cards facility would provide various kinds of agricultural subsidies as per demand
of growers, the sources added.
Farmers can register themselves for the CM's scheme through the agricultural department.
