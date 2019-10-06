Multan receives light rain

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::The city on Sunday received a light rain which turned the weather pleasant.

The rain was recorded 4 millimetre.

Westerly wave has approached the country and the weather would turn fair from tomorrow.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department Multan, partly cloudy weather is expected during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 25.1 degree centigrade and 20.4 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 78 percent at 8 am and 91 per cent at 5 pm.