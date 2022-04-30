UrduPoint.com

Multan Region Police Finalize Security Plan For Eidul Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Regional police has finalized a security plan for Eid-Ul-Fitr across the Multan region to prevent any untoward incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional police has finalized a security plan for Eid-Ul-Fitr across the Multan region to prevent any untoward incident.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz, in a statement on Saturday, said tight security arrangements were being ensured at all districts of the region including Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari.

The police would set up 72 pickets across the region, including 12 in Multan, 13 in Vehari, 21 in Khanewal and 26 in Lodhran to prevent law violations.

The RPO also directed that 80 police vehicles would continue patrolling in their respective areas during Eid holidays. A total of 4,193 police officials, including 2,053 in Multan, 964 in Vehari, 510 in Khanewal and 666 in Lodhran, would be deputed on security duty.

Some 334 police qaumi razaqaar (PQRs), 1,496 metal detectors, 517 CCTV cameras and walk through gates would also be used for security purposes.

