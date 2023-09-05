Open Menu

Multan Region Police Striving For Safety Of Masses: RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, said that Multan region police were always striving for the safety of the masses and will ensure it at all cost.

RPO expressed these views during a visit to tehsil Jehania where he met with the family of martyred police constable Muhammad Shahzad.

District Police Officer Khanewal Umer Farooq was also accompanied by him. RPO expressed condolence to the family members of the martyr police constable and offered fateha for the departed soul.

On this occasion, he said that the history of Punjab police was replete with sacrifices rendered by the force as martyrs were our heroes and hold a deeply cherished place in our hearts.

It's worth mentioning here that police constable Muhammad Shehzad was deputed at Makhdoom Rasheed police station when he sustained a bullet injury in the chest by the proclaimed offender during raid.

The injured cop was rushed to hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

