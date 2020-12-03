Federal Parliamentary Secretary of Finance Zain Qureshi has said that PDM's "uncalled for narrative' was exposed finally as Multanis have rejected it's power show just as it happened in Peshawar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary of Finance Zain Qureshi has said that PDM's "uncalled for narrative' was exposed finally as Multanis have rejected it's power show just as it happened in Peshawar.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations gathered here at the opening ceremony of multiple development projects in many UCs of NA-157 including Jhook Lashkar, Jalalabad, Kot Rub Nawaz and adjacent areas.

Acknowledging political shrewdness of people of the city, Qureshi said Multan had proved time and again that it was citadel of PTI as it had kicking out conventional leaders from its soil.

" These hostile elements have not only inflicted worse damage to Qila Qasim Bagh, but also affected beauty of the city by and large " he said.

The self-acclaimed leaders had put lives of the masses into danger by conducting public meetings during peak time of coronavirus, Zain said while lamenting that the city had emerged out as worst-hit of corona disease with over 70 percent hospitals' wards were filled up with the affected patients.

He said the government was not afraid of their protests processions adding that had opposition was such fond of conducting procession, it should have waited to let the time of the disease be over.

"We strongly condemn opposition's over-zealous move of holding protest without prior seeking NOC, thus challenging the government's writ. It had damaged public properties after taking law into its hands was surely a condemnable act that won't take place in any civilized society, said the parliamentary secretary.