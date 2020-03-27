UrduPoint.com
Multan RPO For Minimum Gathering In Jumma Prayer

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:25 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan has urged ulema to play role in minimizing gatherings during Jumma prayers.

In a statement issued here on Friday, RPO said that ulema could play an effective role in creating awareness among masses to avoid maximum gatherings.

He urged ulema to ask people to offer Sunnat and Nawafils of Jumma prayers at home to prevent Covid-19 spread.

He said that people must avoid hand shake in mosque and directed administrations of mosques to remove carpets.

He directed concerned police officers to request ulema for short "Khutba" of Jumma prayers.

He said that three feet distance between citizens during prayer and complete bath of mosques after Jumma gatherings must be ensured.

