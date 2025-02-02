Multan Safe City Project To Be Operational In March: RPO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) In a major development for public safety, the Multan Safe City project is set to become operational in the first week of March, significantly enhancing the city’s security infrastructure through advanced surveillance technology.
According to Regional Police Officer Multan (RPO) Captain (R) Sohail Chaudhry the project has entered its final phase with the installation of 400 to 500 high-resolution CCTV cameras at key locations across the city. The cameras will provide real time monitoring for Muharram processions, cricket matches, criminal activities, and other public events ensuring swift law enforcement response and improved public safety.
The Safe City project is a crucial step towards modern policing and aligns with the Chief Minister vision of a secure Punjab. The project will create greater sense of security among citizens and play a vital role in crime prevention, traffic management and emergency response marking a significant leap toward a technologically advanced and secure urban environment. The RPO expressed gratitude to the Punjab government, Inspector General of Punjab Police (IG) and the Managing Director of the Safe City Authority for their continuous support in implementing the project.
