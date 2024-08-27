Open Menu

Multan Sees Record Breaking Rain After 48 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 08:17 PM

Multan sees record breaking rain after 48 years

Multan and other parts of Southern Punjab were hit by heavy rains and caused widespread flooding across the area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Multan and other parts of Southern Punjab were hit by heavy rains and caused widespread flooding across the area.

Roads and streets were looking like ponds due to the continuous downpour. In Multan, a 48-year-old record has been broken, with 147 millimeters of rain recorded at Chungi No. 9 Disposal Station. As per Meteorological department, the previous record was set in 1976, with 134.5 millimeters of rain.

In response to the heavy rains, Khalid Raza Khan, Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), has declared a rain emergency. WASA's drainage operations are ongoing, with regular updates being provided to the Commissioner Multan Division, the Deputy Commissioner, and the Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA).

Despite these efforts, low-lying areas in Multan were flooded, and are causing significant challenges for residents.

The rain has also caused several power feeders operated by the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) to trip and it led to power outages in many areas. MEPCO officials promised that power restoration would begin as soon as the rain stopped.

With more rain expected in the coming days, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner have instructed the WASA officials to stay on high alert. However, the city's drainage system is struggling to cope with the sheer volume of water. The Meteorological Department warns that the rain is likely to continue for the next few days.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Water Company Alert MEPCO Rains

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

5 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

6 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

6 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

7 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

7 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

7 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

7 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

7 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

7 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

7 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

7 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan