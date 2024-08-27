Multan Sees Record Breaking Rain After 48 Years
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 08:17 PM
Multan and other parts of Southern Punjab were hit by heavy rains and caused widespread flooding across the area
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Multan and other parts of Southern Punjab were hit by heavy rains and caused widespread flooding across the area.
Roads and streets were looking like ponds due to the continuous downpour. In Multan, a 48-year-old record has been broken, with 147 millimeters of rain recorded at Chungi No. 9 Disposal Station. As per Meteorological department, the previous record was set in 1976, with 134.5 millimeters of rain.
In response to the heavy rains, Khalid Raza Khan, Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), has declared a rain emergency. WASA's drainage operations are ongoing, with regular updates being provided to the Commissioner Multan Division, the Deputy Commissioner, and the Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA).
Despite these efforts, low-lying areas in Multan were flooded, and are causing significant challenges for residents.
The rain has also caused several power feeders operated by the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) to trip and it led to power outages in many areas. MEPCO officials promised that power restoration would begin as soon as the rain stopped.
With more rain expected in the coming days, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner have instructed the WASA officials to stay on high alert. However, the city's drainage system is struggling to cope with the sheer volume of water. The Meteorological Department warns that the rain is likely to continue for the next few days.
