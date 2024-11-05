Open Menu

Multan Sees Significant Drop In Crime In October: Police Report

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Multan police have reported a substantial reduction in major crimes throughout October, including a marked decrease in incidents of robbery, theft, and vehicle snatching.

According to the latest report, diligent efforts by the police have led to an 83% decrease in dacoity cases and a 30% reduction in robberies.

The report further details a 33% drop in vehicle snatching cases, while motorcycle theft incidents fell by 27%. Additionally, house robberies saw a 57% reduction, and overall theft cases declined by 52% compared to previous months.

"These achievements reflect the hard work and ongoing crackdown by our police teams against criminal elements," stated Multan’s City Police Officer (CPO), Sadiq Ali Dogar. He further emphasized that actions against criminals will continue with full force to maintain this downward trend in crime across the city.

