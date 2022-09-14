Multan sewerage issues to be resolved soon, says senior minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Minister Punjab, Mian Aslam Iqbal, said on Wednesday that the sewerage related issues of the city would be resolved soon.

The senior minister expressed these views while holding a joint press conference along with advisor to Punjab Chief Minister for information Omar Sarfraz Cheema here at Circuit house.

He said that the sewerage system of Multan will be repaired on priority basis and problems faced by WASA Multan will be solved.

The minister said that the latest machinery and other equipment worth Rs 1.5 billion would be provided to WASA by Japan under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project.

The provincial minister said that mechanism was being devised for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

In response to a question, the senior minister said that there was no wheat crisis in Punjab. It was also meeting the wheat requirements of KPK, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and other units.

He said that the loss of human lives, crops, cattle and other properties in flood affected areas was being evaluated.

All possible resources will be utilized to compensate the damages caused in the flood affected areas.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had collected Rs five billion funds for flood stricken people through one telethon.

The minister said that it was demand of every Pakistani that fair and transparent elections should be held soon.

Earlier, holding a press conference at circuit house, the minister said that Punjab government was committed to resolve the issues on priority basis and following a comprehensive strategy to solve the sewer problems of big cities.

The senior minister assured that all necessary funds will be provided for city's sewage projects.

Former Foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Malik Amir Dogar, Zain Qureshi and others were also present.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the minister about issues of the city including sewerage issue.

Secretary Housing Punjab has been given an important responsibility for the early completion of the projects.

The provincial minister said that model project of water supply was being started in Multan, Faisalabad, Kasur and Rawalpindi in order to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that incompetent people will not be allowed to stay in the positions. Improving public service delivery was top priority.

He directed to develop online mechanism for people's complaints about sewerage and SDO of the sub-division who will not listen to the citizen's call based on complaints about sewer and water supply, will not remain in the job.

I will visit the city next week again to review the progress on solving the sewerage problems, the minister disclosed.

Ex Foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that sewerage was the most serious problem of city and population has increased five times in a few years.

WASA services have increased to 82 union councils from 68 and there was lack of capacity in WASA, Qureshi added.

Citizens are suffering from sewage problems due to crown failures and mega funding is required to solve the sewage problems of the city.

WASA needs to provide infrastructure and machinery said Qureshi.

Secretary Housing Lahore and Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Commissioner Multan Division Amir Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto participated.

MDA, WASA, PHA, Public Health Engineering and other officials were also present.