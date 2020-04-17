UrduPoint.com
Multan Solid Waste Management Company Sterlizes Abdali Mosque To Disinfect Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:16 PM

Multan Solid Waste Management Company sterlizes Abdali Mosque to disinfect against COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Solid Waste Management Company (MWMC) sanitized South Punjab largest preaching centre, Abdali Mosque for disinfection here on Friday.

Supervised by MWMC Deputy Manager Operations Usman Khursheed on the directions of DC, Amir Khattak, the sterilization was conducted by boozers besides sanitary workers.

Courtyard, washrooms, ablution place and parking areas of the mosque were washed with chlorinated water.

All roads around the mosque were also washed with chlorinated and finile mixed water.

It merits mentioning here that tableeghi Jamat members who were tested positive after lquarantined at the mosque have been shifted to quarantine centre at Labour Complex.

The mosque was sterilized keep OMG in view of positive cases of COVID-19 in it.

