Multan Sub-secretariat Ushered In New Era Of Development In South Punjab, Says Dr. Akhtar Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:02 PM

Punjab minister for energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said on Monday that establishment of Multan sub-secretariat ushered in a new era of development in south Punjab

In a meeting with newly appointed commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmad and deputy commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan, minister said that chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking special interest in upgrading infrastructure and service-delivery mechanism in south Punjab to make all modern-day facilities available to the people of under-developed areas.

He said that foundation for development projects worth billions has been laid across south Punjab and many more were in the process of execution.

Minister discussed with the officers the status of develop schemes under execution in Multan division. He conveyed his good wishes to the two officers on their new assignment and added that elected representative of the people and administration were playing due role for development of their areas concerned in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He hoped that the ongoing process of development would further speed up to enable people start benefiting from new facilities at the earliest.

