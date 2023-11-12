Open Menu

Multan-Sukkur Motorway M-5 Closure Due To Fog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Multan-Sukkur Motorway M-5 closure due to fog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) In a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters, the entry of all kinds of traffic from RYK Toll Plaza (559 SB) has been restricted due to fog in patches and decreased visibility in the area of Beat- 27 of Motorway Zone MW (C-II) Multan, Sector-II, M-5.

The diversion is being established at 579 rukan pur to 525 Azampur. All precautionary measures have been adopted while FWO has also been informed for closures of Toll Plaza public relations officer told APP on Sunday .

The motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and to use alternative routes if possible.

They should also drive with caution and at a reduced speed, and to use their headlights even during the day.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a dense fog advisory for the region, and the fog is expected to persist for the next few hours. The motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and to avoid unnecessary travel.

NHMP authorities advised that for more information, please contact the National Highway and Motorway Authority at 130 helpline.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Motorway Traffic Sunday All From FWO

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

16 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

16 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

16 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

16 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

16 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

16 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan