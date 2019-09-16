Multan Sukkur Motorway to be opened after removal of machinery: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Monday said the motorway from Multan to Sukkur was complete and it would be opened for public soon after removal of machinery by the construction companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Monday said the motorway Multan to Sukkur was complete and it would be opened for public soon after removal of machinery by the construction companies.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the Lahore-Abdul Hakeem section of the motorway had been opened.

He said the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) under a 20-year agreement had increased toll tax for M2 motorway by 10 percent. He said the revenue of National Highway Authority (NHA) had increased by 52 percent.

The minister was responding to Raja Riaz, who told the House that toll tax on motorways had increased manifold and it should be brought down.

The minister said those who committed corruption would be punished.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shazia Marri drew the attention of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri towards the non-issuance of production orders of members imprisoned in different jails.

She said as custodian of the House, the Speaker should take into account the fact that some of the detained members were sick.

The deputy speaker said the Speaker would rule on the matter of production order after getting the legal opinion.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, Parliamentary Secretary Malik Anwar Taj said like many other institutions which were in deficit, the Utility Stores Corporation also had deficit of Rs 12 billion. He said procurement for Utility Stores was done on the basis of public procurement rules. He said under the present government, the sales of Utility Stores had been increased from Rs 29 crore per month to Rs 1.2 billion per month.

Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmed, who brought the notice on the issue, said the Utility Stores were getting empty and the government should take steps to ensure availability of the items of daily use for the public.

The Parliamentary Secretary said for the first time a professional managing director was appointed and the latest technology was used to streamline the affairs of Utility Stores.

MNA Noor Alam said the public representatives should raise the issue relating to public. He said finance minister should be present in the House and the members should be told why rates of fertilizer, gas and electricity had increased.

Voice for poor people should be raised in the house otherwise it was of no use to sit here, he added.