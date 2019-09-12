Multan- Sukkur Motorway to be opened for light traffic tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Recently completed 392 kilometre long Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) will be opened to light traffic on September 13, said press release of Ministry of Communications on Thursday.

The six-lane Multan-Sukkur Motorway is an integral link of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) that will reduce travelling time between Multan and Sukkur to a considerable extent.

The M-5 will not only accelerate industrial growth but agricultural sector will also be benefitted at large.

The M-5 will pave the way for socio economic uplift in Punjab and Sindh provinces.