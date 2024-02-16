Multan Sultan's Players Visit Sadar Police Station
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans players paid visit to Sadar police station here on Friday and were pleasantly surprised to see the change in thana culture.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali welcomed the players at the police station.
The Multan Sultans team coach Muhammad Wasim, national fast bowler Ehsanullah, Osama Mir and Abbas Afridi were among the players who visited the police station.
The players and staff visited the police station and other offices including the front desk.
CPO Sadiq Ali informed the players about the facilities provided to citizens in police stations.
He said that all the police stations across the Punjab have been converted into special initiative police stations where the best facilities are being provided to the citizens.
The players were very happy to see the atmosphere of the police station and said that the change in the thana culture is a very good initiative.
SSP Investigation Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf, CTO Multan Jalil Imran Ghalezai, SP Cantt division Rana Arslan Zahid, SP Gulgasht division Ayaz Hussain, SP City division Hasan Raza Khakhi and ASP Cantt Tayyab Wazir were accompanied them.
