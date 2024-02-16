Open Menu

Multan Sultan's Players Visit Sadar Police Station

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Multan Sultan's players visit Sadar police station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans players paid visit to Sadar police station here on Friday and were pleasantly surprised to see the change in thana culture.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali welcomed the players at the police station.

The Multan Sultans team coach Muhammad Wasim, national fast bowler Ehsanullah, Osama Mir and Abbas Afridi were among the players who visited the police station.

The players and staff visited the police station and other offices including the front desk.

CPO Sadiq Ali informed the players about the facilities provided to citizens in police stations.

He said that all the police stations across the Punjab have been converted into special initiative police stations where the best facilities are being provided to the citizens.

The players were very happy to see the atmosphere of the police station and said that the change in the thana culture is a very good initiative.

SSP Investigation Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf, CTO Multan Jalil Imran Ghalezai, SP Cantt division Rana Arslan Zahid, SP Gulgasht division Ayaz Hussain, SP City division Hasan Raza Khakhi and ASP Cantt Tayyab Wazir were accompanied them.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Police Station Arslan Pakistan Super League Visit National University Afridi All Best Coach Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti E ..

Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore

7 minutes ago
  PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

52 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

59 minutes ago
 PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

2 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

3 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

19 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

19 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

19 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan