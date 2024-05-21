Multan Tea House Reaffirms Commitment To Preserve Honour, Respect Of Writers, Poets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:42 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Multan Tea House administration on Tuesday reaffirmed commitment to preserving honour and respect of writers, poets and intellectuals and made it clear that no one would be allowed to misbehave or act contrary to the SOPs, meant to keep the environment cordial and conducive for the gems from the realm of creativity.
Noted poet and columnist Khalid Masud Khan, in his capacity as the general secretary of Multan Tea House, presiding over a meeting of MTH committee, took strong notice of an incident wherein some individual misbehaved with a famous Seraiki poet Waqif Multani on May 17, 2024.
The intellectual known for his satirical-cum-humorous poetry said the individual concerned is being issued a warning in black and white and added:“No one including myself can ask anybody to leave Multan Tea House.
” The unwanted incident had occurred on May 17 following which the MTH body had formed a committee to discuss the matter and find ways to plug chances of its recurrence.
MTH is a place where writers, poets and intellectuals sit together to spend some quality time with friends and indulge in creative work and those who visit the coveted facility should honour its SOPs.
The committee meeting that was held at the office of Director Public Relations Muhammad Sajjad Jahanian, also decided to change schedule of Multan Tea House and announced that MTH would open daily at 10:30 am and close at 10pm from June 1, 2024 during summer season.
In winter season, the facility would open at 11 am and close at 9 pm. The committee members Mustehsan Khayal, Raziuddin Razi, Amir Shahzad besides Sajjad Jahanian were present.
