Multan to be declared metropolitan city: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Saturday that Multan would be declared metropolitan while the region consisting of over 250,000 population would be called Municipal Corporation.

Addressing a meeting here, he said that an area consists of more than 75,000 to 250,000 population would be declared as Municipal Committee, while an urban area with less than 75,000 population and more than 20,000 would be called as Town Committee.

The Commissioner ordered the divisional transition teams to compile lists of assets and working employees of all district departments.

He asked the DCs to call meeting of district transition teams forthwith in order to complete the process started on the Punjab government direction.

On the occasion, the commissioner was briefed about working on the delimitation of 'urban unit town committees' had been underway which would be finalized within stipulated period.

The meeting was attended by DCs, CEOs and DD local government hailing from across the division held at commissioner's office.