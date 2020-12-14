Multan to be made provincial capital of SP: Dogar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on political affairs Malik Amir Dogar Monday said Multan would be made the provincial capital of South Punjab in future and exemplary development and progress would be made in the area.

Addressing a meeting held in connection with discussion of new development projects for Multan city, Malik Amir Dogar said the Federal as well as provincial governments would be requested for special funds for Multan package. He said that funds would be spent on development projects of public facilitation. He said that sewerage, roads, expansion of roads, upgradation of educational institutes and hospitals would be added in Multan package.

The adviser said the prime minister believes in development of rural areas, adding that funds would be sought for expansion of Shujabad to Jalalpur Pirwala road while installation of sewerage system at Qadarpur Raan and other rural areas of the city would also be completed on top priority.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said a new session of development of the province was going to be started which was delayed because of economical hurdles and coronavirus. He said the economy of the country was moving towards the right directions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had announced funds during a meeting with a delegation of parliamentarians led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He said that education, health and infrastructure of rural areas were top priorities of the government.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said the federal government has released funds of Rs 900 million. He said that funds of Rs 105 million would be spent on development projects in the constituency of each member national assembly.

The deputy commissioner said that funds of Rs 600 million has been provided for community development programmes under which Rs 100 million would be spent in each constituency.

He informed parliamentarians that funds of Rs 800 million has already been given to local governments under local government programme.

It was informed in the meeting that funds of Rs 2.30 billion has been released for development projects of Multan city.

MNA Malik Ahmed Hassan Dehar, Members of Provincial Assembly Waseem Khan Badozai, Qasim Kha Langah, Malik Wasif Raan, Saleem Akhtar Laber, Tariq Abdulla, Sabeen Gull and others were also present in the meeting.