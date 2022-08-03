Multan to deploy 1,483 police officials on 5th Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Police have finalized security plan for 5th Muharram as 1,483 police officials and 1,529 volunteers would be deployed across the district to maintain law and order situation.

According to police sources, a total of 159 Majalis would be organized and 43 mourning processions would be taken out in the district out of which 36 Majalis and 15 mourning processions have been declared sensitive. The police have decided to deploy 1,483 police officials including 46 inspectors, 81 sub-inspectors, 164 assistant sub-inspectors, 68 head constables and 1,124 constables on security duty while 1,529 volunteers would also be deputed at Majalis and mourning processions.

On the other hand, elite force would continue patrolling while police pickets would also be established at different points of the district. Police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal any emergency like situation. The police would also install CCTV cameras at Majalis and mourning procession routes and ensure video recording through drone cameras of all activities while walk-through gates would be installed at Majalis, police sources added.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider would himself monitor the security arrangements while the SSP Operations Hassam Bin Iqbal would be the incharge of security, police sources added.