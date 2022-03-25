UrduPoint.com

Multan To Get 11 Ramzan Bazaars

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Multan to get 11 Ramzan bazaars

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as eleven Ramzan bazaars would be set up here in the district to fascilitate the masses during the holy month, an official said Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim chaired meeting in the wake of this to devise mechanism for providing subsidy on flour, fruits among twelve edible items to be ensured in Ramzan bazaars.

DC assured of providing exemplary security and cleanliness arrangements on the occasion.

He ordered concerned departments and their officials to remain alert to provide relief to the people during fast approaching holy month.

Ramzan bazaars would be converted into Eid bazaars in last ten days of Ramzan.

Exclusive steps to be made for controlling inflation as well in entire month of fasting, said the DC.

Related Topics

Alert National University Flour

Recent Stories

The miracle of '92

The miracle of '92

51 minutes ago
 ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Sh ..

Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 NA will meet at Parliament House today

NA will meet at Parliament House today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>