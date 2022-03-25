Multan to get 11 Ramzan bazaars

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as eleven Ramzan bazaars would be set up here in the district to fascilitate the masses during the holy month, an official said Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim chaired meeting in the wake of this to devise mechanism for providing subsidy on flour, fruits among twelve edible items to be ensured in Ramzan bazaars.

DC assured of providing exemplary security and cleanliness arrangements on the occasion.

He ordered concerned departments and their officials to remain alert to provide relief to the people during fast approaching holy month.

Ramzan bazaars would be converted into Eid bazaars in last ten days of Ramzan.

Exclusive steps to be made for controlling inflation as well in entire month of fasting, said the DC.